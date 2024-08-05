Driver Hurt When Pickup Collides with Tree
MONTROSE (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was hurt when he crashed into a tree.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 12 near Montrose in Wright County.
Twenty-three-year-old Derek Bursch of Maple Lake was driving east when his pickup left the road and struck the tree.
Get our free mobile app
Bursch was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Jake Anderson for St. Cloud Mayor
- James Trantina for St. Cloud Mayor
- Carol Lewis for St. Cloud Mayor
- Steven Schiller for St. Cloud Mayor
- Anne Buckvold for St. Cloud Mayor
- Mike Conway for St. Cloud Mayor
Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud
2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.