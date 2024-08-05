Driver Hurt When Pickup Collides with Tree

MONTROSE (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was hurt when he crashed into a tree.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 12 near Montrose in Wright County.

Twenty-three-year-old Derek Bursch of Maple Lake was driving east when his pickup left the road and struck the tree.

Bursch was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

