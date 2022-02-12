Driver Hurt in Semi Truck Rollover Near Melrose

MELROSE -- One person was hurt in a semi rollover near Melrose.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning, deputies responded to a call of an overturned semi-truck on County Road 65 in Oak Township.

Deputies arrived to find the driver, 73-year-old Frederick Ettel of Freeport, trapped inside the cab. He was removed and taken to Melrose Hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities say the truck was hauling about 40,000 pounds of milk at the time of the crash and weather conditions are believed to be a factor.

Melrose Fire and Rescue, Melrose Ambulance, and the Melrose Police Department assisted at the scene.

