Driver Hurt in Early Morning Rollover in Wright County

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in an early morning crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 am. Friday on Highway 101 near Otsego.

Twenty-year-old Ana Hutson of Maple Grove was driving north near County Road 39 when her vehicle rolled.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

