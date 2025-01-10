Driver Hurt in Crash on Interstate 94 in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pick-up driver was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday at about 3:00 p.m.

Fifty-eight-year-old James Stika of St. Louis, Missouri was driving east in Monticello when he lost control due to icy conditions. Stika was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other passengers in the pick-up were not hurt.

