Driver Hurt in Crash on Interstate 94 in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pick-up driver was hurt in a crash on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday at about 3:00 p.m.
Fifty-eight-year-old James Stika of St. Louis, Missouri was driving east in Monticello when he lost control due to icy conditions. Stika was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three other passengers in the pick-up were not hurt.
