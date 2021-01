STAPLES -- A driver apparently fell asleep before crashing his car up in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 10 near Staples.

Seventy-nine-year-old Raymond Greenwaldt of Bertha was driving west when he thinks he fell asleep, went into the ditch, and rolled.

He was taken to Lakewood Health System in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.