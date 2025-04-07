Driver Dies in Single Vehicle Crash in Washington County

ST. PAUL PARK (WJON News) -- A driver died when his vehicle crashed into a concrete wall.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 61 in St. Paul Park in Washington County.

Sixty-eight-year-old Michael Huset of South St. Paul was going south and exited at 70th Street. At the top of the ramp, the vehicle went through the intersection, striking a concrete wall. Huset was taken to Regions Hospital where he died.

