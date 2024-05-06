Driver Arrested After Short Slow Speed Chase

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A man has been arrested after leading police on a short slow speed chase.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday a deputy was notified of a possible intoxicated driver on Highway 71 in New London Township.

The deputy found the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 9 and tried to stop the driver. He refused to stop and went east on Highway 9 for about 1.25 miles at speeds less than 45 miles an hour.

He had been throwing items out the window while driving. The Kandiyohi County Police Dog Maverick ultimately found 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the ditch.

The driver was a 35-year-old man from Willmar.

