Dreams of Owning a Small Town Bar? Your Chance is in Eden Valley

Occasionally I will scroll through the listings of houses and businesses. Every so often one catches my eye, and especially when it's the right price.

Growing up in a small town has its advantages and also its disadvantages, as it does with anywhere you live. But small towns have the unique ability to give most everyone who lives there the chance to know everyone. You know when someone new moves into town, and you basically know everyone's business. You can barely make a move without someone noticing. That is also the disadvantage. Everyone knows everyone and everyone knows everyone's business. But even that can be a turned into a good thing and not necessarily a disadvantage. Especially when you need some help. Generally people are very willing to step up and help out a neighbor.

That is the way it is with a business in a small town too. Imagine owning a bar in a small town. Would definitely have that "Cheers" vibe. Like if you walked in the door people would be yelling "NORM!". Well, your name would have to be Norm, and you would have had to be on that show, but you get the idea. People would know you.

The Valley Inn in Eden Valley, about 30 miles Southwest of St. Cloud and is up for sale. The listing shows several pictures of the inside and outside of the bar, including a party room.

From Premiere Real Estate Services:

So if you are someone who has always wanted to own a bar in a small town where "everyone knows your name" this is the perfect opportunity for you! Full disclosure, I did grown up in Eden Valley, and I know the area well...this would be a great business for the right person.

