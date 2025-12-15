ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can help a local nonprofit cook a traditional Christmas dinner. The Dream Center is seeking assistance with its Christmas Day Outreach Meal at noon on Thursday, December 25th.

They are seeking volunteers, donations of turkeys, hams, and all the trimmings, and even some small gifts for its residents.

Pastor Michael Laidlaw is inviting anyone interested in helping out to call him at (320) 493-1328, or stop by his office at 529 16th Avenue North. You can also donate online at the Dream Center website.

Pastor Laidlaw says,

These men arrive at the OIF Dream Center with their lives in shambles, and we work to help them effectively integrate back into society. But, it's not easy. That's why the commmunity's support at Christmas time is so important and appreciated.

The Overcomers International Fellowship Dream Center operates out of a five-building campus. The buildings house up to 46 men. Since 1995, the organization has provided shelter, meals, mentoring, and more to over 14,000 area men. They include homeless veterans, those dealing with mental illness, chemical dependency, learning disabilities, or other issues.

The Dream Center is a nonprofit, Minnesota State Resigstered "Board and Lodging with Special Services" facility. Residents must be referred to the OIF Dream Center's program by social workers, probation officers or aftercare providers.