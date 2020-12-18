Dr. Morris; SC Hospital at a Capacity They Can Handle [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week for an update on Covid-19 locally within CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital. He says the number of Covid-19 patients at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare is down this week compared to last week. He says they are "at a capacity we can handle". He says that means they are still full but not at levels are aren't used to dealing with. Morris says CentraCare locations in Monticello, Sauk Centre and Willmar are also seeing decreases in Covid-19 patients. Listen to our 2-part conversation below.

Dr. Morris says there have been cases of people seeing a 2nd infection of the Covid-19 virus although that has been rare. He says the expectation of length of immunity is around 3 months. Morris says the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines both require 2 doses and will likely offer 2 years of immunity from the virus. Morris says Health Care workers and seniors and workers at long term care facilities will see vaccinations first in this community. A 2nd phase of vaccines will likely go to those who are 65-plus not living in long term care facilities. Morris estimated the 2nd phase or tier would see an opportunity for a vaccine in February or March.

Dr. George Morris joins me weekly on WJON. These conversation are posted on wjon.com.