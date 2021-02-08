Douglas Ward Evans, 91, St. Joseph

June 22, 1929 - February 7, 2021

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Joseph for Douglas Ward Evans, 91, of St. Joseph. Doug passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 12 Noon on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Doug was born on June 22, 1929 in Dedham, Iowa to William Thomas and Clara R. (Deppmann) Evans. He attended high school in Coon Rapids, Iowa and later proudly served in the US Army, and was Captain in the Army Reserve. He married Lolita M. Rhodes on April 21, 1951 at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. Doug’s career in the oil industry spanned 26 years, first with Skelly, then Getty. He retired in 1984 from Chevron. He loved his work which covered a seven-state area…Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Doug loved football and hunting with his son and grandsons.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lita; daughter-in-law, Connie Evans of Breezy Point; grandsons, Jeremy (Amy) Evans of Princeton and Justin (Leah) Evans of East Hampton, Massachusetts; and four great grandchildren, Weston, Victoria, Wyatt and Bryce.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dan in 2020; parents; and sister, Betty Kolensky.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice for their care and support.