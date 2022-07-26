Douglas W. Gravelle, Sr., 70, Sartell

August 1, 1951 - July 19, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Douglas W. Gravelle, Sr., age 70, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Doug was born August 1, 1951 in Ft. Clayton, Panama Canal to Orville E. & Verna Mae (Hoard) Gravelle. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army as a First Sergeant for 20 years, retiring in 1989. He then worked as a Corrections Officer at the St. Cloud Corrections Facility and retired after 15 years of service. Doug married Gwenda Brown on June 18, 1977 at Annunciation Catholic Church. The couple have lived in Central Minnesota for the past 30 years since he retired from the Army. He was a lifetime member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 and was a DAV volunteer. Doug enjoyed going to the casino, fishing, listening to old time music, reading, watching the Minnesota Vikings, and spending time with family and friends. He was generous, was there for everyone, and loved his family.

Survivors include his wife, Gwenda of Sartell; son and daughters, Doug, Jr. of Sartell, Michelle Gravelle of St. Cloud, and Melissa Holland of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Shawn, Haley, Dylan, Mishayla, Michael, Alexanna, Mariah, and Amira; great grandchildren, Ramon and Mia; and brothers, Eugene (Linda) of Virginia Beach, VA, Don (Barb) of Rice, and Edward. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and best friend, Bob; mother-in-law, Delores; and sister-in-law, Michele.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.