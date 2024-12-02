Douglas N. Bischoff, 72, St. Cloud

July 5, 1952 - November 29, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Douglas N. Bischoff, 72, of St. Cloud will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2024 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Doug passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Friday, November 29, 2024. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Doug was born on July 5, 1952 in St. Cloud to Maurice and Jeanette (Durant) Bischoff. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High and from St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Doug obtained his Master Electrician License and took over his father’s business, Design Electric, owning and operating it for 50 years. Doug was a member of and past president of the Electrical Association, served on the board of ABC – Association of Builders and Contractors. Doug was avid supporter of Ducks Unlimited.

Doug loved duck and goose hunting as well as getting ready for it. He was an avid outdoorsmen who owned every kind of camo and enjoyed going to the hunting cabin. Above all, he treasured spending time with loved ones and friends.

He is survived by his beloved Sally Klein; children, Kate Bischoff, Nick (Jen) Bischoff; Sally’s children, Josh Klein, Jeremy (Angela) Klein; grandchildren, Quentin, Ozzi, Hailey, Paige, Addisen, Piper, Kalista, Kaidyn, Kassidy; brother, Harry Bischoff; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice for their compassionate care. Also to our many friends and family who have reached out to and supported us.