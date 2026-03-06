May 11, 1934 - March 4, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, April 9th at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Douglas Goenner, age 91, who died peacefully at St. Cloud Hospital, March 4. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Douglas was born on May 11, 1934 in Clear Lake to Clarence and Lucinda (Kramer) Goenner. He married Delrose Mumm on August 6, 1958 in Luxemburg. Douglas was a lifetime parishioner of St. Marcus Catholic Church where he was involved with the Knights of Columbus.

Douglas farmed most of his life. He was a Korean War Vet, devoted to organizations including the Clear Lake Lions Club, Clearwater American Legion Post 323. His passions included fishing, bowling, playing for the Clear Lake Lakers baseball team, and watching the MN Twins and Vikings.

Douglas is survived by sons, Kurt (Anita) of Wichita, KS, Keith (Jan) of Isanti, and Kevin (Jean) of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Kylie (Jeremy), Wyatt (Racheal); Sr. Cora Marie, IHM, Claire and Dylan; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Les (Doris), Glenn (Patricia), and Paul (Mary Lynne) Goenner, all of Clear Lake; sister, Carol (Abe) Maier of Clearwater and sister-in-law, Kathy Goenner.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delrose; baby boy; baby girl; infant twins, Delroy and Leroy and brother, Mal Goenner.