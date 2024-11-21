Douglas ‘Duke’ Novak, 82, Foley

December 15, 1941 - November 19, 2024

attachment-Douglas Novak loading...

Douglas Edward Novak was born December 15, 1941 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Edward and Pauline (Kantor) Novak. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1959. He married Johnelle Popp on February 19, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. In his early years, Doug drove truck for Petters Construction, worked at the Verso Paper Mill in Sartell and eventually built and owned and operated Golden Plump chicken barns and farmed in Benton County. Doug also drove school bus for the Foley School District for several years and worked construction with his sons. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing, especially ice fishing, cutting wood, gardening and enjoying time outdoors. In his retirement years he made he made numerous wood projects for his children and grandchildren. Doug was involved for many years in the Knights of Columbus, Immaculate Mary Council 9261 in Gilman, where he held many positions and was the financial secretary for over 30 years. He was also a long time member of the Fr. Pierz Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He taught Faith Formation, and was a past member of the St. John's Area School Board. He was a man of deep faith and had a special devotion for the Holy Mother, Mary and St. Joseph. Doug enjoyed Polka music, liked to sing in Polish, dancing and was a very active family man. The most important thing to Doug was his faith and his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where he was an usher for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Johnelle, Foley and their children: Roseann (Jim) Moeller, St. Cloud; Mark (Marilyn), Cross Lake; Anita (Jeffrey) Rahm, Foley; Dale, Aitkin; Linnea (Scott) Otto, Milaca; Lorine (Bill) Welborn, St. Michael; Eric, Gilman; Aaron (Heather), Hillman; Rhonda (Rob) Stay, Foley; Sarah (Mike) Gadacz, Foley; Theresa (David) Lieser, Rice, 44 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sisters, Michelle (Tom) Kieffer, Morrill, Joel Marie (Scott) Neubert, St. Cloud, sister-in-law, Mary Novak and brothers-in-laws, Harold Popp and Adi Zistl. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Maxine Popp, brothers, James and Charles and a grandson, Trayce Otto.