Douglas D. Rice, 87, St. Cloud

December 3, 1936 - May 24, 2024

Douglas D. Rice, age 87, passed away peacefully at the St Cloud Hospital surrounded by loved ones on May 24th, 2024. Doug was born on December 3rd, 1936, in Benson, MN to Stephen and Bessie (Harrington) Rice.

Doug served 4 years in the Navy on the U.S.S. Intrepid. In 1958, Doug married his high school sweetheart, Rita Lange. He retired as a printer for the St Cloud Times in 1999. He was active in the community and volunteered for many organizations. Doug was a member of the American Legion, the V.F.W. and the St Cloud Eagles.

Doug enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, watching sports and playing cards. He had a great sense of humor, an amazing smile and was always sure to tell his family that he loved them.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Rita of St Cloud; children, Sandy Laudenbach, Cheryl Kranz McClenahan (Andrew), Laura Jansky (Duane Erickson) and Peggy Rieland (Bill); 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, JoAnn Lommel, Luanne (Harry) Hinkemeyer, Marilyn (John) Classen and Gerald (Dolores) Rice.

Doug was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Rice; sons-in-law, Roger Laudenbach, Bruce Kranz, Tim Jansky, his parents and many beloved relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 6th, 2024, at the Community Park Pavilion (151 13th Ave N, Waite Park) from 12-3pm. At 1pm, prayers will be said for Doug. Minnesota sports apparel is encouraged, since Doug loved all MN sports, especially the Twins and Vikings.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.