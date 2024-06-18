Douglas “Bear” C. Bettenberg, 81, Sartell

November 10, 1942 - June 17, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Douglas “Bear” C. Bettenberg, 81 who passed away Monday at his home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Doug was born November 10, 1942 in St. Cloud to Charles and Harriet (Schill) Bettenberg. After high school he joined the Army and proudly served his country. He attended the St. Cloud Technical College. Doug married the love of his life, Barbara Waterman on November 30, 1973 at Ascension Catholic Church in Minneapolis. He was employed by the Sartell Paper Mill for over 40 years and worked as a Fabricator. Doug volunteered his time on the Sartell Fire Department for 20 years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell VFW and American Legion. Doug enjoyed being outdoors, camping in the Winnebago, hunting and fishing. He loved to host parties, was friends with everyone and was always the life of the party. Doug liked cooking, grilling, looking for a good deal and loved his dogs. He also enjoyed traveling and being a snowbird in Naples, FL.

Doug is survived by his wife, Barbara of Sartell; children, Ryan Bettenberg of Rochester, Roddy (Jen) Bettenberg of Sauk Rapids, Mirla (Ben) Sorenson of Mahtomedi; grandchildren, Chase, Carmen, Olivia and Emerly; siblings, Durwood (Renee) Bettenberg of Sartell, Patrick (Sue) Bettenberg of Remer, Naomi (Jack Sturm) of St. Cloud; sister in law, Pam Bettenberg of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by parents; and brother, Dean Bettenberg.