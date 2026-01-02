October 15, 1942 - December 17, 2025

Douglas Robert Larsen (Doug) of Little Falls MN passed away on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at the age of 83, with his wife by his side. He was born on October 15, 1942 in Little Falls MN and grew up in Fort Ripley with his parents and two brothers.

Doug was in so many ways a true Renaissance man. He graduated from Bemidji State College in 1964 with a degree in Music Education. He met his first wife, Dixie, while in college and they married after graduation, raising their children Tammie and Don together. Dixie passed away in 1995. In 2002, he married Cathy Hartle, starting a beautiful new chapter for both of them. In his lifetime, he worked as music and band teacher in MN and as a substitute teacher, a knotty pine furniture maker with his dad, eyeglasses maker, and choir director. He was actively involved in First United Church, Barbershop and community singing groups, Staples Area Men’s Chorus, Franciscan Community Chorale, and the Purple Carrot Market, where he was proud to be member #4. He was a passionate lifelong fan of Twins baseball. Doug loved the arts, especially live music, which he loved as a performer and an audience member. He was a true woodworking craftsman, from woodcarving to building custom furniture for countless resorts and cabins throughout Minnesota as well as for their own home. He learned to develop gardens alongside Cathy, and together they enjoyed southern winters, an annual ski trip, being out in nature, and being around friends. He was an enthusiastic traveler and he loved to read and learn about the world around him. He truly did a little bit of everything. More than anything, he was a kind, gentle, and genuine man.

Doug was preceded in death by his beloved first wife Dixie Thompson Larsen, parents Fredrick (Fritz) Larsen and Olga Hansen Larsen, infant sister Sharon, brother Ron Larsen, brothers-in-law Marty Thompson, Dave Hartle, Joe Hartle, Andy Hartle, Phil Hartle, Jim Hartle, sister-in-law Patricia Hartle, and granddaughter Camille Berns.

He is survived by his spouse Cathy Hartle, brother Howard (Bev) Larsen, Children/bonus children Tammie (Cyndi Cook) Larsen, Don (Kim) Larsen, John M (Margaret) Berns, Colleen, Megan (Kirk) Baierlein, and grandchildren John, Stephen, Maria, Avila, Nick, Archie, Sebastian, Oliver, Anthony, Deacon, and Graham, sisters-in-law Elizabeth (Buzz) Thompson, Mary (Darryl) Kabriel, Peggy Larsen, Jeanne Hartle, Mary Hartle, Jean Hartle; Jan Hartle; brother-in-law Ed Hartle, god-daughter Stephanie Newland, as well as many, many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

The family would like to thank CHI Hospice as well as Horizon Health Faith in Action and Adult Day Center for the care and compassion they showed Doug in his final years / months. While he was only at Highland Sr Living for 5 days, he was enjoying the various workers there too, after insisting he “didn’t plan to be there long”.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at First United Church, 1000 SE First St, Little Falls MN on Friday January 16. Visitation with the family is from 10AM-Noon, Celebration at Noon, and refreshments following the service. As a nod to Doug’s love for the MN Twins, we encourage people to wear any Twins garb they have.

For those unable to be with us in person, the service will be available online. The link is listed below. You will see the link in a black box with a red start box.

Interment to follow at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Doug’s honor to First United Church, 1000 - 1st Street SE, Little Falls; Hands of Hope Resource Center, PO Box 67, Little Falls; St Francis Music Center, 116 - 8th Ave SE, Little Falls; CHI Hospice, 815 - 2nd Street SE, Little Falls; or the Morrison County Food Shelf, 912 - 1st Ave SW, Little Falls.