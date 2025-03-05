Double Digit Snow Totals for Many Minnesota Communities

UNDATED (WJON News)—The southern Twin Cities metro area received the biggest snow totals from our spring storm on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Snow totals:

Dennison - 13.0"

Credit River - 12.0"

Woodbury - 11.8"

Elko New Market - 11.5"

Apple Valley - 11.0"

Stillwater - 11.0"

Prior Lake - 10.5"

Ellendale - 10.5"

Lakeville - 10.0"

Oakdale - 8.5"

St. Anthony - 8.0"

MSP - 7.4"

Savage - 7.0"

More snow totals will be coming in as the day goes on.

Areas to the north and west of the Twin Cities have much less snow. The official measurement at the St. Cloud Regional Airport at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday was 0.8 inches of snow. Brainerd had 1.5 inches. Emily posted 1.0 inches.

Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency storm operations. The state has received a request for National Guard assistance from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office to provide the personnel, equipment, facilities, and resources necessary to respond to the severe weather and rescue stranded motorists.

Snow will wind down Wednesday, with highs remaining in the lower 30s. We'll have near normal highs the rest of the week, with a gradual warmup this weekend, leading to another shot at highs in the 50s and 60s to start next week.

