Dorothy Thell, 80, St. Francis

October 8, 1944 - October 18, 2024

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Dorothy Thell, age 80 of St. Francis will be 11:00 AM, Friday, October 25 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis (rural Freeport). Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Dorothy died at Edenbrook Care Center in St. Cloud on Friday. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Friday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Dorothy was born October 8, 1944, in Melrose to William and Veronica (Voss) Thell. She has lived in St. Francis all her life. Over the years, she worked in various occupations, her last being in the kitchen at the St. Benedict’s Campus of Care in St. Cloud. Dorothy enjoyed living a simple life without many frills. She was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church.

Dorothy is survived by many cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Veronica, and her brother, Joseph Thell.

