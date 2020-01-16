Dorothy M. Soberg, 98, Princeton

April 11, 1921 - January 15, 2020

Dorothy Marjorie Soberg passed away on January 15, 2020, at the age of 98 years old. Dorothy was born April 11, 1921, in Duluth, Minnesota, to parents Oscar and Eldred Olsen Anderson. She graduated from Denfeld High School in 1939 and began working at the Duluth Northwest Bell telephone company. She married Einer Berdette Soberg on November 9, 1946, and together they raised five children until his passing in June 1988. She enjoyed baking, sewing, ceramics, and playing Chicken Foot, but her happiest moments were spent surrounded by her family. David and Terrie were blessed to take care of Dorothy in their home for the past 18 months.

Dorothy was a 50-year member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Hopkins, Minnesota. She spent many years volunteering at Chapel View Nursing Home, and she was still knitting and crocheting items to donate to the gift shop until well into her nineties.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Walter; sister, Irene Maghan; nephew, Brian Maghan; granddaughter, Brianna Bradford; and her beloved husband, Einer.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bob) Eger of Roseville, California; sons, Dale (Patti), Gary, Terrence (Susan), and David (Terrie); niece, Bonny Anderson; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Monday, January 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Private interment will take place at Park Hill Cemetery in Duluth, Minnesota.