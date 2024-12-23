Dorothy M. Schoborg, 93, St. Cloud

April 10, 1931 - December 18, 2024

Dorothy Schoborg passed away at home Wed. Dec 18, 2024 at the age of 93. She was born Dorothy Marie Prom, April 10, 1931 in Mayhew Lake to Ed and Marie (Bromenschenkel) Prom. She was raised on a farm in SE St. Cloud. Dorothy graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1949 and went to work at Woolworth's and then Vision-Ease. In the spring of 1952, a handsome young man moved onto the neighboring farm. By Christmas they were engaged and the following September they married at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, and began their life of children and farming. After 1.5 years they bought a small farm south of St. Cloud where she lived the remainder of her life. They grew their own food, worked hard and played hard and lived a life of integrity and faith. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, wildlife drives, making Christmas ornaments, garage sale-ing, and coffee time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Methuria RaShad, Julia Schoborg, Dena (John) Voigt, Louise (Mike) Heim, Susan (Mark) Knowles, Teresa (Lester) Johnson, Pete (Laurel) Schoborg, Matt (Dawna) Schoborg, Agnes (Duane) Dobmeier, and Simon (Dawn) Schoborg; son-in-law, Dale Waletzko; daughter-in-law, Lori Schoborg; 39 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Judy) Prom; sister, Hilde Johnston; sisters-in-law, Mary Prom, Marcie Prom, and Penny Bergstraser; and brother-in-law, Paul (Nan) Schoborg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willy; children, Joe Schoborg, Katie Waletzko, as well as an infant daughter; parents; brothers, Ed, Don and Al Prom; sisters, Lue (Jack) Zabinski and Marge (Ken) Hansen; brother-in-law, Glen Johnston; and sister-in-law, Fran Martini.

Visitation will be at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids on Sunday Dec. 22, 2024 from 4-8pm, as well as one hour before the funeral. The funeral will be held Monday Dec. 23, 2024 at 11am at St Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake, with burial to follow at the St. Marcus Cemetery.