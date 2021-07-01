Dorothy M. “Dottie” Johnston, 95, St. Cloud

January 18, 1926 - June 29, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dorothy M. “Dottie” Johnston, 95, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dorothy passed away peacefully at home, with family nearby, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Reverend LeRoy Scheierl and Reverend Gregory Lieser will con-celebrate. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Richfield.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born on January 18, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Henning and Alice (Southerland) Weberg. She married Virgil A. Johnston on February 1, 1947 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Minneapolis. She lived in the Twin Cities for many years until moving to St. Cloud in 1979 to care for her first grandchild. She was the consummate caregiver, first as a mother, then caring for her husband while he battled cancer. She then went on to care for her daughter’s children and also took care of her father the last ten years of his life.

Dorothy enjoyed bowling and was the 2005 Minnesota State Seniors Championships Women’s 75 & Over Division Champion. She also enjoyed golfing and dancing in her earlier years and later in her life playing cards and reading.

She is survived by her children, Virginia “Ginny” (Harry) Marso of St. Cloud, Dennis (Aurora) of Columbia Heights, John (Lee) of Minneapolis; five grandchildren, Joshua (Lori), Andrew (Rachael) and Daniel Marso, Samuel (Kelsey) Johnston and Lauren Johnston; and six great grandchildren, Eleanor, Elizabeth and Nicholas Marso, Linus, Freya and Felix Johnston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil in 1972; great grandson, Joseph Marso in 2015; and sister, Annette Gable in 2021.

A heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.