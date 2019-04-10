Dorothy Gadacz, 89, Foley

February 6, 1930 - April 8, 2019

Dorothy Gadacz, age 89 of Foley passed away on April 8, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Leo Moenkedick will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, April 12th at the Foley Funeral Home in Foley with Parish Prayers at 5:00 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:00 to 10:00 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dorothy Mary Gadacz was born February 6, 1930 in Alberta Township, Benton County to Anthony and Sophie (Kampa) Tadych. She married Henry Gadacz on February 16, 1948 in Milaca. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, trips to the casino, playing bingo and quilting & embroidery work. She was especially fond of playing cards with her family and neighbors. She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and the Christian Mother's.

She is survived by her sons and daughter: Jerome (Deb), Foley; Ron (Lin), Foley and Diane (Joe) Micholski of Foley. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and sisters and brother: Theresa Tschida, Grey Eagle; Lucille Czech, Little Falls; Judy Sanoski, Little Falls and Sylvester Tadych, Milaca and half-sisters; Jeanie Atkinson of Illinois and Barb Farrier of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Henry and brothers, Anthony and Michael.