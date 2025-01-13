Dorothy F. Peterka, 94, St. Cloud

August 9, 1930 - January 11, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dorothy F. Peterka, 94, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 20, 2025 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dorothy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday both at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dorothy was born on August 9, 1930 in Brook Village, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada to the late Robert and Sarah Rebecca (Parker) Kelley. She was very proud of her Scots/Irish heritage. She was raised in Boston and graduated high school in 1947. Dorothy moved to Little Falls where she was a skilled typist at the high school. While in Little Falls, she met the love of her life, Charles Peterka, and they married on August 5, 1950 in Little Falls. Together they raised eight beautiful children in Pierz and St. Cloud. Dorothy was an excellent homemaker, loving wife and devoted mother. In addition to raising her family, she was employed at JC Penney’s for 21 years. She was a member of St. Michael’s Parish and Christian Women.

Dorothy enjoyed a very active life: She played all card games well, and was especially good at Cribbage and Bridge. She was an avid bowler for many years, and also traveled the USA and the world, taking many trips with Chuck, and later with her friends and children. Dorothy went to many places, and enjoyed all of it.

In addition to being a doer, Dorothy was a fan. She liked all sports, and she loved to cheer for her team, whether professional, college, high school, or whatever, she was a true Fan. Put a family member, favorite player or friend of a friend in the game, and Dorothy would take it to the next level. It was truly something to experience.

In addition to her love of sports, she greatly appreciated the arts too. She went to many professional theater and musical productions. But her favorite arts were the many school concerts, school theater performances, and whatever her kids, grandkids or great-grandkids were doing, Dorothy was there.

But of all the things, what Dorothy enjoyed most was being with her family and friends. From boat rides at the lake, a BBQ gathering, dinners, breakfast and coffees out, it really didn’t matter what she was doing, it was the family and friends she was doing it with, that mattered most.

Dorothy will be remembered for her deep faith and devotion to God and her family.

She is survived by her children, Charlie (Candace) of Little Falls, Thomas (Christel) of St. Cloud, Stephen (Pam) of St. Cloud, Mary (Thomas) Hanson of Carver, Daniel (Sue) of St. Cloud, Sarah (John) Peckskamp of Sauk Rapids, Carol Peterka of New Brighton, John (Melanie) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; 18 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles in 2016; grandchildren, Donna Peterka, Eric Peckskamp; and siblings, Robert Kelley, John Kelley and Anne Marie Foley.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice and to Dorothy’s many friends at Mueller Gardens.