September 1, 1931 – October 16, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Home Via Daniel Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Dorothy M. Court, age 94, who passed away on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Bradley Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Dorothy was born on September 1,1931 to Casper and Mary (Meyer) Court in St. Joseph, Minnesota. She lived in St. Joseph her entire life. Dorothy worked as a lab technician at the St. Cloud Hospital, retiring in 1991 after 33 years of service. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, the Lions Club and the Council of Catholic Women.

Dorothy is survived by her nieces and nephews, Kenneth (Tina) Court, Thomas (Kelli) Court, Ronald (Debbie) Court, Debra (Carl) Hendzel, Ann (Joseph) Bierhals, Mary Clare Court, Joseph (Lori) Court, Dale (Clare) Court, Daryl Court and Mary Court; 14 great nieces and nephews; 13 great great nieces and nephews and special friend, Betty Widmeier.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary, Hildegard, Bernadine and Marion; brothers, Henry, Max and Edwin (Joanne); nephew, Donald Court; and special friend, Andy Loso.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Cherrywood Assisted Living for their loving and compassionate care of Dorothy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice.