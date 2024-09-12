Dorothy Bengtson, 96, St. Cloud

September 14, 1927 - September 10, 2024

Dorothy Bengtson, age 96, of St. Cloud died on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Dorothy was born on September 14, 1927, in Lyons Township near Lynd, MN to Clarence and Carrie (Goodmund) Hefti. Dorothy attended Lynd High School and graduated as the class valedictorian in 1945. After high school graduation, she attended Minneapolis Business College.

On December 4, 1949, Dorothy was united in marriage to Floyd V. Bengtson. They made their home in Osakis, MN where they raised their two sons, Dwight and Bradley. For many years she worked at the bank in Osakis and later on their family farm. She was a talented cook, baker, and artist. In later years, she put her talents to work by painting and finishing craft pieces created by Floyd. They sold many of their signature pieces throughout Central Minnesota. Dorothy and Floyd sold their farm in 2001 and relocated to Saint Joseph, MN. Dorothy lived there until 2019 when she became a member of the Good Shepherd Senior Living Community.

Dorothy‘s quick wit and sense of humor was well known and cannot go unmentioned. It was a gift that she maintained and always shared with those around her.

Dorothy is survived by her son Dwight (Clarice) of Clear Lake, MN; four grandchildren Breann Opstad, Sheila (Steve) Orson, Krista (Jeffrey) Bengtson Cook, and Alan Bengtson; six great-grandchildren Michele, Damion, Traé, Lucas, Samantha, and Ryker; three great-great-grandchildren Beckham, Ember and Camila; her sister Audrey Rasmussen of Russell, Mn; many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Bradley, and brothers Roy and Marlyn Hefti.

The family of Dorothy Bengtson would like to extend their gratitude to Good Shepherd Senior Community and Moments Hospice for the care and support received.