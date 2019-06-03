Dorothy B. Ruhland, 96, Eden Valley

May 26, 1923 - May 31, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Dorothy Ruhland, who died Friday, May 31 surrounded by family. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the church.

Dorothy Ruhland was born on May 26, 1923 near Regal, Minnesota to Michael and Marguerite Mueller. She married Arthur Ruhland on Sept. 30, 1947, in St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. The couple farmed in the Eden Valley area all of their married life until retiring in 1982. They then moved to Eden Valley. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley where she was active in the Christian Mothers. Dorothy enjoyed praying the rosary, playing cards and embroidery.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, JoAnn and Jerry Johnson of Corcoran, Beverly and Butch Mueller of Paynesville, and Mark and Linda Ruhland of Eden Valley; sisters, Eleanor Yaeger of Fond du Lac, WI, Millie Fitzpatrick of Sauk Rapids, and Cele Winter of Minneapolis; six grandchildren and sever great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Memorials are preferred to Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley or Poor Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids.