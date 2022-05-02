Doris M. Wedl, 93, Swanville

February 11, 1929 - April 30, 2022

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Doris M. Wedl, age 93, of Swanville who passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Guardian Angel Care Center in Elk River. Reverend Ron Dockendorf will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Doris was born February 11, 1929 in St. Cloud to Christ and Genevieve (Borck) Eizenhoefer. She married Gerald Wedl on December 14, 1948 in St. Cloud. She a was homemaker the majority of her life. Doris was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville where she faithfully attended.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Ann) Wedl of Ramsey and Cindy (Tim) McKliget of St. Paul; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; and two brothers.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River and Elim Hospice for the exceptional care given to Doris during her stay.