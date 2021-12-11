Doris M. Sullivan, 86, Eden Valley

June 1, 1935 - December 7, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Church of Our Lady in Manannah for Doris M. Sullivan, age 86, who passed away Tuesday at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Rev. Jeffrey Horejsi will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Church of Our Lady in Manannah and one hour prior to the services Wednesday also at the church. Parish prayers will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Doris was born June 1, 1935 in St. Cloud to August & Kathryn (Donnay) Guck. She married Henry Sullivan on June 28, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Doris grew up on a farm near Rice and lived in Eden Valley all her married life. She was a Home Health Aide for Meeker County Public Health for 35 years, retiring at age 65. Doris was a member of Church of Our Lady and Home Extension “Eves of Eden”. She enjoyed embroidery, cross stitch, gardening, cooking, canning, making pies, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren. Doris was a great mother who was loving, caring, and always put others before herself.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Jeff (Carlotta) of Eden Valley, Daniel (Janet) of Watkins, Bonnie (Dan) Topp of Eden Valley, and Brenda (Greg) Thielen of Eden Valley; sisters, Theresa Duea of Rice, Lucille Hovland of Rice, and Shirley Schwalbe of Avon; 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry on January 9, 2013; brother, Raymond Guck; and sister, Rosemary Girtz.