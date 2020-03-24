Doris I. Schutz, 73, Eden Valley

April 10, 1946 - March 20, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Doris I. Schutz, age 73, of Eden Valley who died Friday at her home surrounded by her family.

Doris was born April 10, 1946 in Litchfield to Melvin & Vivian (Rohrbeck) Lies. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. Her first job was with Delano Granite, operating a duplex machine. Dori had many bookkeeping jobs over the years. She married Larry Heyer and they later divorced. She married James Schutz on June 17, 1995 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Dori has lived in Eden Valley for the past 25 years and worked as a Bookkeeper for Schmitt Farm and Seed for three years, retiring in 2018. She was president of the Litchfield Jaycee Women and enjoyed participating in their many projects and the style shows. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and enjoyed reading, shopping for clothes and road trips. Dori always loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and it meant the world to her to have everyone home for the holidays. She enjoyed the trips with her Slumber Buddies, Judy, Dianna, Bonnie, Linda and Debbie and getting together to play cards with her Joker Buddies.

Survivors include her husband, James of Eden Valley; children, Kristi (Dan) Ferris of Mound, Katie (Tony) Watson of Sauk Rapids, Kandy (Chad) Hochstedler of St. Cloud; stepchildren, Jason (Lina) Schutz of Clearwater, Todd Schutz of Hollywood, FL, Jamie (Beth) Schutz of Eden Valley; brother, Donald (Connie) Lies of Litchfield; grandchildren, Simon, Dianne, Allie, Trevor, Tyler, Bryce and Aubrielle; niece, Rose (Joe) Mortimer of Litchfield. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services are pending.