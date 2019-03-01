Doris E. Blahosky, 87, Cold Spring

October 29, 1931 – February 28, 2019

Doris E. Blahosky, age 87, of Cold Spring died February 28, 2019 at Assumption Nursing Home. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Doris was born in Appleton, MN to Alfred and Magdalena (Hoffman) Darr. After graduating from Appleton High School in 1949 she attended St. Cloud State University and graduated with a teaching degree. She taught in Staples, MN where she met her husband, Clarence Blahosky. They were married in Fergus Falls on October 25, 1953. They were blessed with three children. After moving to Cold Spring with their family, Doris worked for the ROCORI School District up until her retirement in 1989. Doris enjoyed reading, crocheting and working crossword puzzles. She was a woman who told you exactly ‘how it was’ and will forever be remembered by her family for her ‘sassiness.’

Survivors include her daughter, Sandy (Roy) Willard; Son-in-Law, Dan Weis; grandchildren, Kelly Weis, Tracie Weis, Justin (Alyssa) Willard, Benjamin Willard & Nicholas Willard; great-grandchildren, Henry and Maggie,

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; son, Brian & daughter, Lynda Weis.