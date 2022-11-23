Dorine A. Sand, 98, Paynesville

February 2, 1924 - November 21, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Dorine A. Sand age 98 of Paynesville who passed on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the St. Cloud hospital. Reverend Glenn Krysotseck will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Church.

Dorine was born on February 2, 1924 in New Munich, Minnesota to Peter and Rose (Buetner) Roering. She married Paul Sand on June 6th, 1945 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Dorine was a homemaker all of her life and retired with her husband to Paynesville.

Dorine enjoyed playing bingo.

Dorine is survived by her children, Boniface “Bunny” Sand (Ione) of Richmond, Marion Nelson of Alexandria, Michael (Patty) Sand of Atwater, ten grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul in 2018; son, Gerald Sand; daughter, Elizabeth (LeRoy) Klaphake; granddaughter, Meghan Sand; and sister, Mildred.