July 8, 1932 - December 4, 2025

Funeral Services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 13, 2025 at Willams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Doreen M. Peacock, age 93, who passed away peacefully Thursday at her home surrounded by her family. Rev. Chris Salvevold will officiate and burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Doreen was born July 8, 1932 in Minneapolis to Harry and Gertrude (McCauley) Jacobsen. She grew up in Minneapolis, and later lived in Richfield and Burnsville, eventually moving to Briggs Lake 40 years ago. Doreen married Jack Peacock on June 27, 1952 in Minneapolis. She was a Deputy Clerk for Dakota County for 15 years. She enjoyed playing cards, watching soap operas, visiting with family and friends and parties at the lake. Doreen liked to take bus trips, cruises and spending winters in Ft. Myers, Florida. She was a loving and thoughtful woman who would always remember to send cards for birthdays. Doreen loved spending time with her family, especially grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchild.

Doreen is survived by her children, Cheryl (Tom) Forner of Browns Valley, Steve (Debbie) of Satsuma, FL. Lynn (Terry) Cox of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Brigitte, Kristin, T.J., Matthew, Sara, Jennifer, Melissa and Bryce; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Bob (Betty) Jacobsen of AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jack.

A special thank you to Sandy with Arise and the nurses with St. Cloud Hospice for their loving care.