ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A beloved Christmas musical will take over the Paramount stage this weekend. "A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol" will have four performances this Friday through Sunday.

Producer Phil Olson says the musical comedy has 17 original songs, along with a very familiar story.

The show takes place in a little town in northern Minnesota called Bunyan Bay, in a little bar called The Bunyan. It's Christmas Eve. It's a fun spoof of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol", but Minnesota style.

The show is this Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $24 to $28.

Phil Olson is a playwright and screenwriter, and a Minneapolis native. He has written 19 published plays that have had 600 productions in 45 states and 12 countries. His plays have won over 50 playwriting and theatre awards.