Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this coming Wednesday and Thursday.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

Kristopher Grunert Canadian Pacific Kristopher Grunert Canadian Pacific loading...

We are lucky to have multiple stops across two days in Central Minnesota. Check out the train stop schedule below:

December 14th:

Loretto Hennepin County Road 19 railway crossing 4:15 PM 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott ​Buffalo 5th Street Northeast crossing, west side of tracks 5:45 PM 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott ​Annandale ​West side of Downtown Park, over the Oak Avenue crossing 7:15 PM 7:30 PM - 8:00 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott Eden Valley State Street railway crossing (State HWY 422) 8:55 PM 9:00 PM - 9:30 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

Get our free mobile app

December 15th:

​Glenwood CP Station, ​20 - 15th Street NE 10:15 AM 10:15 AM - 10:45 AM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott ​Alexandria ​8th Avenue East railroad crossing by Hubbard Feed Mill at 8th and Nokomis 11:30 AM 11:45 AM - 12:15 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott Detroit Lakes Holmes Street Railroad Crossing near Holmes Community Center, 826 Summit 2:30 PM 2:45 PM - 3:15 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott Mahnomen W of U.S. 59 and S of E Washington Avenue 4:20 PM 4:20 PM - 4:50 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott ​Plummer ​Main railway crossing on Central Avenue 6:00 PM 6:15 PM - 6:45 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott ​Thief River Falls CP Depot, 405 3rd Street E 7:30 PM 7:45 PM - 8:15 PM Alan Doyle & Kelly Prescott

Canadian Pacific Canadian Pacific loading...

Get ready to deck the halls, and fill out the local food shelves this holiday season. For more information on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, check it out online here.

TOUR OF GLENSHEEN AT THE HOLIDAYS

Come With Us and Tour Clear Lake in Pictures