An area high school has earned its first football championship in school history. The Annandale Cardinals defeated Waseca 17-7 on Saturday to bring home the Class 3A State Championship. The Cardinals were led by their defense, which forced four turnovers in the game, including three interceptions by Colton Purcell. Purcell also threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Westman in the third quarter. The Cardinals' other touchdown was a 25-yard reception by Westman from Michael Kovall. Orono and Edina also won their first-ever prep football championships on Friday.

Check out the other prep bowl scores from Saturday below, along with Central Minnesota prep scores in girls' basketball, girls' hockey, and boys' hockey from Saturday below.

FOOTBALL:

Annandale 17, Waseca 7 - Class 3A Championship

Spring Lake Park 24, Chanhassen 21 - Class 5A Championship

Nolan Roach ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns to help SLP bring home the title.

Hills-Beaver Creek 46, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 22 - 9-Man Championship

Jamin and Brodie Metzger led the way for Hills-Beaver Creek, the two combined for 6 scores, including an 11-yard score from Jamin to Brodie.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Kimball 68, Litchfield 41

Becker 72, Jordan 38

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Roseau 5, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1 - Shaela VanDenberg scored for the Storm'n Sabres.

Chisago Lakes 3, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 0

Warroad 3, River Lakes 1

BOYS' HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Crush 4, Bemidji 0

Warroad 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

Luverne 2, Little Falls 1 - Mallachi Domagala had the Flyers' only score.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard