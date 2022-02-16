Donnie Wilkes, 73, St. Michael

April 20, 1948 - February 15, 2022

A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date for Donnie Wilkes, 73 of St. Michael who passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at his home in St. Michael with his family by his side after a battle with cancer.

Donnie was born April 20, 1948 in Milaca to Donald & Shirley (Zwicker) Wilkes Sr. He served his country in the United States Army during the Viet Nam conflict. He married Beth Skibicki on September 17, 1983 in Rogers. Donnie owned and operated an Amoco gas station and store in Maple Grove for many years. He was very passionate about cars, boating, traveling and being a smart ass. He was always a character with his off-color remarks. He also enjoyed spending time pheasant hunting, the ocean & beach, off shore racing, and Nascar racing. He loved his bubble gum; he had a sweet tooth. He was very passionate about his family and had a special bond with his grandson Gavin. He also loves his friends.

Survivors include his wife Beth of St. Michael; daughters, Candice (Jeremy) Schmidt of Elk River; Carisa (Nicholas) Elverud of Plymouth; grandson, Gavin, sister, Jackie Wilkes of Monticello; twin brother, Ron of Elk River; brother, Doug (Char) of Hackensack.

He is preceded in death by his parents.