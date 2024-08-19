Donna Rajkowski, 101, St. Cloud

April 29, 1923 - August 18, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2024, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Donna Rajkowski, age 101, of St. Cloud. Donna passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Timothy Baltes will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday all at the Gathering Space at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Gathering Space.

Donna was born on April 29, 1923, in LaMoure North Dakota to Eugene and Margaret (Carey) Coyne the youngest of their four daughters. After graduating from LaMoure High School she attended the College of St. Benedict graduating 1946. She married Frank Rajkowski JR on June 24, 1946, in LaMoure. They later made their home in St. Cloud and Sartell where they raised their nine children.

She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. As stay at home mom, she still managed to provide many hours of volunteer work at her church and her children’s schools. She served on the Cathedral school board and was an oblate with the Sisters of St. Benedict.

She is survived by her children, Ellen Rajkowski of Sartell, Frank (Marilyn) Rajkowski of Sartell, Mark (Jeannie) Rajkowski of Concord CA, Mary (Bob) Kiefer of St. Cloud, Kathy (John) Kampa of St. Cloud, Paul (Tina) Rajkowski of St. Cloud, Sue Haskell of Ainsworth NE, Michael (Patrice) Rajkowski of Plymouth, Daughter-in-law, Jodee Rajkowski of Golden Valley, 22 grandchild and 33 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, her husband Frank, son John, son-in-law Dave Haskell and granddaughter-in-law Kelly Kiefer.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chateau Waters, Ecumen/St. Benedict Center and Moment’s Hospice for their care of our mother.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the College of St. Benedict/St.John’s University.