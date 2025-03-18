Donna Rae Oleen, 81, St. Cloud

July 4, 1943 - March 14, 2025

Family will be having private services for Donna Rae Oleen who passed away Friday, March 14, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Mora.

Donna was born on July 4,1943 in Mankato, MN to Louis & Violet (Elling) Baumert. They lived there for 4 years and then moved to Hector, MN for 2 years. Following, a move was made to Ogilvie MN (Ann Lake Twp). Donna attended Cooper Country School through 8th grade and then graduated from Ogilvie High School in 1961. After high school she moved to Riverside CA for 2 years where she worked at Bank of America. She returned to Minneapolis, MN in 1963 where she worked at Northwestern National Bank. Donna married Glendon Oleen in 1964 in Bock, MN. They lived in Columbia Heights for a short time and then moved on to Coon Rapids. In1971, they purchased a farm north of Ogilvie where they resided for 8 years. To be closer to work, they moved their family to Ham Lake where they finished raising all three children. In 1997 Donna returned to the Ogilvie/Mora area during which time she worked at Boston Scientific in Maple Grove. In 2010, Donna retired and moved to Sartell to be closer to her grandkids. From 2022 until the time of her passing, Donna lived in St. Cloud, MN.

Donna will be remembered in many ways. She had God-given artistic/creative/imaginative abilities and shared them with many by sewing quilts, embroidery, ornaments, decorations, sewn clothes, puppets, costumes and even a skateboard ramp for her son Kyle. The list could go on. If it could be made, she’d rather made it than bought it. She could easily make something out of nothing because she never saw things as they were but rather as what they could become.

Donna was not afraid to work hard. In fact, some might say she had no “quit” button. It’s no wonder she was so tired, especially at the end. She valued a job well-done, with no short cuts.

Selfless to a fault was Donna, if that’s even possible. She always put her family ahead of herself and got so much joy out of being able to give to them, and wished she could do more. She was surely a better giver than receiver, however it was obvious how truly grateful and appreciative she was of everything she was given in life, no matter how small.

Donna loved cooking and baking for her family. There was never a store-bought birthday cake because each person got a custom creation every year. She cooked many great items, however, her tacos, banana bread, pea soup, caramel rolls and caramel frosting were favorites and will be missed the most.

History and items from days gone by were interesting to Donna. She loved antiques and would never say “no” to stopping at an antique shop. Old dishes and linens were her favorite.

To say that Donna enjoyed flower- gardening is an understatement. Her gardens were more like a maze of landscaped beauty. Her green thumb allowed her to grow many vegetables, and it kept plants alive over the years, including her two giant Christmas cactus’ that she loved dearly.

At the end of the day, however, there was no doubt that her pride and joy was her kids and grandchildren. Many adorable bunnies, birds and dogs would say that she loved them too. But more importantly, she made sure that they knew the Lord and understood that Jesus is the way, the truth and the life.

Donna was a selfless, humble woman, of good morals and strong convictions. Her family is so grateful for the time the Lord gave her to them, and she will be missed, beyond comprehension.

Donna is survived by her son Kevin (Wendy) Oleen, daughter Kristie (Cory) Sundell, son Kyle Oleen (fiancé Sue Vickers); sisters Eileen (Curt) Anderson, Sandra Kapinos, Roxanne (Paul) Olson; grandchildren Audrey Oleen, Hannah Sundell, and Charlie Sundell; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Tony & Dennis Baumert; Brother-in-law Keith Kapinos; nephew Troy Kapinos.