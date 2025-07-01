August 29, 1930 - June 29, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 10:30 am at St. Francis Xavier Church, Sartell, for Donna Mae (Supan) Traut, age 94 of Sartell, who surrounded by her family was lovingly received into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be at the Gathering Place in St. Francis Xavier Church on Wednesday, July 2 from 4:00–7:00 pm and one hour prior to the funeral Mass on July 3. Christian Women will pray the Rosary at 6:45 pm, and the Rosary will also be prayed at 10:00 am Thursday prior to Mass.

Donna was born August 29, 1930, to John and Agnes (Schumer) Supan. She married Firmin Isadore Traut on June 30, 1949, at St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Donna’s life was one of unwavering service to her church and family. As a charter member of St. Francis Xavier Church she was involved in many aspects: Christian Women; religious education; Prayer Line; Befrienders; Rosary, Quilting and Mission groups; funeral lunch coordinator and volunteer; and was willing to help out wherever she was needed. Her hugs and caring smiles in the lunch line will be remembered by the many students of St. Francis Xavier School. Her family will cherish the memories they have of her as a supportive partner to their dad on the farm, in the garden, fishing, baking, sewing, traveling, and feeding birds and wildlife. Her family will also remember the strength and grace with which she handled her daily life and losses with prayerful faith.

Donna is survived by her brother George and his wife Kathy Supan and sister-in-law Ruth Supan; and her children and their families: Lloyd and Mary Ann (Prom) Traut of Sartell and daughter Sally Traut; the children of Mary Lee Traut: Mario (Lisa) Provencher, Lauri (Jeremy) Miller, Lonnie (Katie) Provencher; Marilyn and Peter Rasmussen of Eden Prairie and daughters Raeleen (Rob) Fandrich, Kaela (Matt) Martin; Marla and Joseph Lahr of Sartell and sons Nathan Lahr, Jonathan Lahr; Roys and Mary (Barron) Traut of Sartell and sons Matthew (Stephanie) Traut, Rory Traut; and Cheryl and Dennis Freihammer of Sartell and children Eric (Audrey) Freihammer; Alicia (Brandon) Hinnenkamp. Donna is also survived by her 23 great-grandchildren along with an awaited-granddaughter.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents John and Agnes (Schumer) Supan; husband Firmin Isadore Traut; her infant son Roger; her daughter Mary Lee Traut; and grandson Samuel Traut; siblings Pat (Ardo) Wrobel, Ben (Alice) Supan, LeRoy Supan, Katherine (Edgar) Traut.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are prefered to St. Francis Xavier Church or to a charity of your choice. Her family greatly appreciates all of the people who have included Donna and her family in their thoughts. Love and prayers to all.