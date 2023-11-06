Donna Mae Loch, 77, Watkins

January 1, 1946 - November 5, 2023



Graveside Services will be private at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Eden Valley for Donna Mae Loch, age 77, who passed away Sunday at CentraCare-Paynesville Hospital in Paynesville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Donna was born January 1, 1946 in St. Cloud to Jacob and Catherine (DeMorett) Loch. She was a homemaker and lived in the Watkins area her entire life. Donna was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley where she was a member of St. Mary’s Circle. She enjoyed feeding calves in her younger years, cooking, and solving word puzzles.

Donna is survived by her brother, Andy of Watkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Raymond Loch.