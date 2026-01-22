October 13, 1943 – January 20, 2026

Donna Mae Knapek, age 82 of Foley passed away January 20, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 24, 2026 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday at the Foley Funeral Home with parish prayers at 4;00 PM and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Donna Mae Elizabeth Knapek was born October 13, 1943 in Richmond, Minnesota to Killian and LaVern (Kreuger) Loesch. She graduated from Kimball High School and married Frank Knapek on June 18, 1964 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake. The couple farmed and raised their children near Mayhew Lake all of their married lives. She also worked at Esselman's Store for 15 years. Donna enjoyed gardening and canning and crocheted many things for her children and grandchildren. The most important thing to Donna was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital ICU and Medical Oncology for all their care and comfort given to Donna Mae. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

She is survived by her sons: Joe (Wendy), Foley; Tim (Kathy), Foley and Brian (Andra), Kimball, 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 on the way, a sister, Beatrice (Dennis) Kenning, Sartell and a sister-in-law, Jan Loesch of Kimball. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank, and brothers, Robert and Darrel. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness, no thank you cards will be sent.