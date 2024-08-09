Donna Mae Kiffmeyer, 84, Luxemburg

October 18, 1939 - August 7, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2024 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg for Donna Mae Kiffmeyer, age 84, of Luxemburg. Donna passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on August 7, 2024 at the Country Manor Community in Sartell. Reverend Tom Olson will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Wendelin’s Parish Cemetery in Luxemburg.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg.

Donna was born October 18, 1939 in Padua, MN to Earl and Susan (Steinhoff) Killeen. After moving to St. Cloud, she graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School. She worked for a short time at the St. Cloud Hospital. She married Andrew “Andy” Kiffmeyer on April 18, 1964 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. In addition to being a homemaker, she, along with Andy and family did custodial work at St. Wendelin’s School.

Donna enjoyed many things. Bowling in her younger years, watching Minnesota sports teams, making quilts as gifts to her nieces and nephews for graduations. He also enjoyed painting, puzzles and playing cards with grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Tim (Sue) of Cold Spring, Troy (Emily Anderson) of St. Cloud, Lawrence (Tammy) of St. Cloud, and Denise Kiffmeyer of Luxemburg; grandchildren, Paige (Brady) Ebnet, Derek (Sidney), Tristan (Emma), Drew (Kaitlyn Mortenson), Angie, Daniel, Dwight, Michaela, Blake; great granddaughter, Rilynn and great grandson Sawyer; and sister Janice Jarnot.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Andy (2022), infant daughter, Mary; siblings Lucella (Urbie) Frank, Jerome, Sy (Luverne), Mary (Willie) Meyer, Eddie (Betty), Leo (Edna), two-year old sister Donna and brother-in-law Al Jarnot.

A big heartfelt thank you to Country Manor Campus, CentraCare Hospice and the Luxemburg community for all the love and prayers shown to Donna.

In honor of Donna, please wear Blue.

Memorials are preferred to St. Wendelin’s School.