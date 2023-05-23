Donna M. Peternell, 83, St. Stephen

April 10, 1940 - May 23, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Donna M. Peternell, age 83 of St. Stephen who passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Interment will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church in St. Stephen. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home.

Donna was born April 10, 1940 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Percy and Susan (Salchert) Armstrong. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1958. Donna moved to Minneapolis, working for an accounting firm for a year. Donna married George Peternell on June 23, 1959 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She lived in St. Stephen all of her married life. Donna was employed by Trobec’s Bus Company for over 25 years. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Parish, Christian Women and the St. Stephen American Legion Auxiliary Post #221.

Donna enjoyed birdwatching, fishing, canning and flower gardening; in her younger years, softball and throwing darts. She especially enjoyed spending time her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her sons, Mark (Connie) of North Branch and Dan (Cheryl) of Rice; three grandchildren, Samantha Peternell, Michael Peternell and Misty Clark; brothers, Gene (Janelle) of Maple Grove, Lloyd (Sandy) of Clear Lake, Marvin of Edwards, Missouri; sisters, Shari (Gary) Magnuson of St. Cloud and Joyce (Al) Schaefer of St. Cloud.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George in 1992; brother, Kevin; and great grandson, Trayce Daniel Moulzolf.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.