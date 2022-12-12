Donna M. Hansen, 91, Cold Spring

May 24, 1931 - December 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Donna M. Hansen, age 91, who died Thursday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN. Burial will be in the St. Boniface parish cemetery.

A visitation will begin at noon in the church.

Donna was born in St. Cloud, MN to Leander and Hildegarde (Iten) Mohs. She married Clarence Hansen October 12, 1950.

Donna worked at Cold Spring Granite Company for over 30 years. She loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna enjoyed puzzles, quilting, and gameshows.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Sandy), Steve (Cathy); 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Melvin (Susie) Mohs and Pat Rossmeisl; sister-in-law, Phyllis Mohs.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence; daughter-in-law, Valerie; siblings, LeRoy, Claude, and Rosie; in-laws, Ray Koppy, Blondie Mohs, and Andy Rossmeisl.