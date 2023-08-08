Donna M. Diedrich, 78, Waite Park

October 30, 1944 - August 6, 2023

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Donna Mae Diedrich, age 78 of Waite Park, MN. She died on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Cloud, MN. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Interment will be at Assumption Mausoleum, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Donna was born on October 30, 1944, the daughter of Elvin “Ole” and Helen G. (Hanson) Skaalerud in St. Cloud, MN. She attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School in 1963. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Diedrich on August 12, 1967.

She worked in accounting for Golden Plump from many years retiring in 2008. She also was an owner/operator with her husband Bob in Venture III in Rockville for 23 years. After bob died on December 19, 2007, she continued to make her home in Waite Park.

In addition to her parents; Donna was preceded in death by her husband; and one son Craig on 2017.

She is survived by; one sister, Margaret Kloss of Sartell, MN; four sisters-in-law, Cleone Skaalerud of St. Cloud, Marilyn Skaalerud of Sartell, Lynn (Rob) McGilvray of Northfield, MN and Rosemary (Mike) Rausch of Ramsey, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna enjoyed life to it’s fullest. Memorials are requested to St. Jude’s Children and Shriners Children’s Hospitals. A special thanks to both St. Croix Hospice and Quiet Oaks Hospice for their loving care.