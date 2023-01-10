Donna M. Bauer, 74, Cold Spring

December 19, 1948 - January 8, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Donna M. Bauer, age 74, who died Sunday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Donna was born in Linton, ND to August and Mary Eva (Mathern) Aberle. She married Gerald Bauer on May 31, 1969, in Edgeley, ND.

Donna had various jobs outside of the home and retired from New Flyer. She also worked as a farm hand, bookkeeper, and rental house detailer. She enjoyed camping, gardening (especially flowers), dancing, card groups with friends and was a baker of all things chocolate covered. Donna was a member of St. Nicholas parish and the church choir.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald; children, Paul (Jenny), Timothy (Laurie); Daniel (Amber), Simon (Nicole); siblings, Betty Peck, David Aberle, Ronnie Aberle, Gerald Aberle, Patrick Aberle; in-laws, Doreen Aberle, Patty Aberle, Alvin (Joann) Bauer, Sister Louise Bauer, OSF, Matthew (Beth) Bauer, Florence (Tom) Scheierl, Gladys (Joseph) Kustritz; grandchildren, Ella and Adeline, Isaac and Abriana, Tory and Dalton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Raymond and Jerome Aberle; in-laws, Francis (Arlene, Betty) Bauer, and Ed Peck.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice and Asher Haus for their wonderful care.