February 16, 1931 - December 27, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Donna Marie (Nowak) Kardong, age 94 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2025, at the Elim Home in Princeton. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, January 5, 2026, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Baldwin Cemetery in Baldwin.

Donna was born on February 16, 1931, to John and Hazel (Johnston) Nowak in Minneapolis. She attended John Marshall High School and graduated in 1949. Donna married Quentin Kardong on January 6, 1951, in Minneapolis. They lived in Minneapolis from 1951 to 1954. They lived in Circle Pines from 1954 to 1973. They moved to Princeton in 1973. Donna moved to Brainerd in 2006 for one year, and then she moved back to Princeton.

Donna raised eight children. She was a Den mother and a Girl Scout leader for many years. The family camped in a school bus they converted into a camper. As the children all left home by 1983, Donna and Quentin bought a trailer and parked it at a campground in Nisswa.

In 1989 Donna became a widow and needed to work full-time for the first time. She worked for Medtronic Inc. in Milaca for five years. After retiring in 1995, Donna did volunteer work. She enjoyed knitting, doing many various crafts, and sewing.

Donna is survived by her sons, Pete (Cindy) of Appleton, WI, Gene (Sheryl) of Pierz, Phil (Lisa) of Royalton, and Chris (Sheila) of Princeton; her daughters, Monica (Bill) Miller of Ruskin, FL, Jacquie (Jerry) Carroll of International Falls, Cheryl (Randy) Steinberg of Buffalo Center, IA, and Joy (Rollie) Goulson of Willmar; 27 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Quentin; granddaughter, Donna Magel; brother, John; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.