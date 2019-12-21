Donald V. Schirmers, 83, originally St. Cloud

December 7, 1936 – December 12, 2019

Funeral services celebrating the life of Donald V. Schirmers, age 83, originally from St. Cloud, will be 5:30 PM, Monday, December 30th at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be at a later date in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Don died on December 12 at Elk River Senior Living after a battle with Alzheimer’s. There will be a visitation from 4:00 PM until the time of service at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home.

Don was born December 7, 1936 in Champlin, MN to Vincent and Maxine (Hauck) Schirmers. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He married Janet Thompson on July 19, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo. The couple settled on Long Lake, south of St. Cloud. Don was a partner in the D & A Body Shop in Sauk Rapids. In 1983 Don partnered with Allen Tank and purchased Freeway H.M. Vehicles and they began to assemble the Minikin. They built the 3-wheel cars from 1983 until 1986. He eventually opened Schirmers Repair shop on Lincoln Avenue in St. Cloud and later moved to a shop near his home.

In 2017, Don and Janet sold their home of 58 years on Long Lake. They moved to Chateau Waters in Sartell. Later Don moved to St. Benedict’s Memory Care until June, when he moved to Elk River Senior Living.

Don was a long time member of Salem Lutheran Church and also a long time member of the Clear Lake Lions. Don had a love for fishing and hunting. He always looked forward to his fly-in Canada trips with his brother, Ken, and friends. In the early 80’s, Don and his brother Ken purchased and operated Weedless Fishtrap Lures. Don and Janet wintered in Arizona for 18 years-selling their place in 2010. No matter where Don went, there was something to be built, fixed, or repaired, and he was everyone’s man. He became the maintenance man of the park they lived in.

Don loved his wife Janet, of 61 years, his 5 children, and lit up when any of his 11 grandchildren came to visit. The last year of Don’s life, his dear friend, Tim LaVoi, was one of his main caretakers. Don relied on Tim and looked forward to his outings to Perkins for pancakes and the long car rides.

The Schirmers family would like to thank the staff at Elk River Senior Living for the unbelievable love and compassion for Don. Also To Raquel, his hospice nurse from Moments Hospice.

Don is survived by his wife, Janet Schirmers, Elk River; his children, Ronald (Rachel) Schirmers, Capitan New Mexico; Dan (Judy) Schirmers, Clear Lake; Jana LaVoi, St. Cloud; Jodi (Dave) Bean, Waverly; Kristi (Jesse) Collard, Chisago Lake; eleven grandchildren and his sisters, Beverly (Ray) Reischl, Rogers and Carol (Don) Rau, Pheonix, AZ.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Ken Schirmers and Tom Schirmers.